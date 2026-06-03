TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Next Week At results.cgg.gov.in; Check Details Here 

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year students between June 10 and June 16, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to access their marks memo online through the official result portal, results.cgg.gov.in .

According to reports, the evaluation process for the supplementary examinations has already been completed. The board is currently carrying out the final stages of data entry and verification to ensure accuracy before publishing the results.

The TS Inter Supplementary examinations 2026 were conducted from May 13 to May 21 for students who appeared to improve their scores or clear pending subjects.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Date: Expected between June 10 and June 16, 2026

Expected Result Time: Around 11 AM

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Dates: May 13 to May 21, 2026

Along with the result announcement, students will also be able to download their TS Inter supplementary marks memo from the official website.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their Telangana Intermediate supplementary result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “TS Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required hall ticket number in the login window.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download or take a printout of the marks memo for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready to avoid delays while checking the results online.