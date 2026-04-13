TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: TGBIE Releases IPASE Schedule for 1st & 2nd Year; Attendance Waiver Granted To Private Candidates

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) in May/June 2026. This is an important update for students of both 1st and 2nd year (General and Vocational streams) who were unable to pass the regular board exams or wish to improve their scores.

According to the schedule, the supplementary theory exams will begin on May 13, 2026, giving students a crucial second chance to pass their subjects without missing an academic year. The Practical Exams will begin on May 22, 2026.

Supplementary exams are held annually for students who fail one or more subjects on the main board examinations.

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Dates

Theory Exams: May 13 to May 21, 2026

Practical Exams: May 22 to May 25, 2026

English Practical & Ethics Exam: May 26, 2026

Environmental Education Exam: May 28, 2026

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Detailed Timetable

1st Year Exams (Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

May 13: 2nd Language Paper-I

May 14: English Paper-I

May 15: Maths IA / Botany I / Political Science I

May 16: IB Math / Zoology I / History I

May 18: Physics I / Economics I

May 19: Chemistry I / Commerce I

May 20: Public Administration I / Bridge Course Math I

May 21: Modern Language I / Geography I

2nd Year Exams (Forenoon Session: 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)

May 13: 2nd Language Paper-II

May 14: English Paper-II

May 15: Maths IIA / Botany II / Political Science II

May 16: Maths IIB / Zoology II / History II

May 18: Physics II / Economics II

May 19: Chemistry II / Commerce II

May 20: Public Administration II / Bridge Course Maths II

May 21: Modern Language II / Geography II

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Practical Examination Schedule

Dates: May 22 to May 25, 2026

Sessions:

Morning: 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Afternoon: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Additional Exams Dates

May 26, 2026:

English Practical (1st Year: Morning, 2nd Year: Afternoon)

Ethics & Human Values (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

May 28, 2026:

Environmental Education (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Students

Carry your hall ticket/admit card to the exam centre

Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam

Follow all exam guidelines strictly

Check the subject-wise schedule carefully

Practical exams will be conducted at designated colleges

This supplementary exam schedule provides an excellent opportunity for students to get back on track academically and secure their future without missing a year.

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Attendance Exemption

As per the various media reports, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced an attendance exemption for private candidates appearing in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026. Eligible students should apply through the official website before April 20, 2026. Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. It is also important to note that applications with incomplete or missing documents will be rejected.

Students who have a one-year gap after SSC are only eligible for the first-year exam, whereas those with a two-year or longer gap can take both the first and second years. Candidates changing groups must apply separately, and those from other boards require an eligibility certificate.

To apply, go to the official website, click on the "Attendance Exemption for Private Candidates" link, fill out the necessary information, upload documents, pay the fee, and save the application form for future reference.