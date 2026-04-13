TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: TGBIE Releases IPASE Schedule for 1st & 2nd Year; Attendance Waiver Granted To Private Candidates

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) in May/June 2026. This is an important update for students of both 1st and 2nd year (General and Vocational streams) who were unable to pass the regular board exams or wish to improve their scores.
According to the schedule, the supplementary theory exams will begin on May 13, 2026, giving students a crucial second chance to pass their subjects without missing an academic year. The Practical Exams will begin on May 22, 2026.
Supplementary exams are held annually for students who fail one or more subjects on the main board examinations.
TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Dates
Theory Exams: May 13 to May 21, 2026
Practical Exams: May 22 to May 25, 2026
English Practical & Ethics Exam: May 26, 2026
Environmental Education Exam: May 28, 2026
TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Detailed Timetable
1st Year Exams (Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM)
May 13: 2nd Language Paper-I
May 14: English Paper-I
May 15: Maths IA / Botany I / Political Science I
May 16: IB Math / Zoology I / History I
May 18: Physics I / Economics I
May 19: Chemistry I / Commerce I
May 20: Public Administration I / Bridge Course Math I
May 21: Modern Language I / Geography I
2nd Year Exams (Forenoon Session: 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)
May 13: 2nd Language Paper-II
May 14: English Paper-II
May 15: Maths IIA / Botany II / Political Science II
May 16: Maths IIB / Zoology II / History II
May 18: Physics II / Economics II
May 19: Chemistry II / Commerce II
May 20: Public Administration II / Bridge Course Maths II
May 21: Modern Language II / Geography II
TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Practical Examination Schedule
Dates: May 22 to May 25, 2026
Sessions:
Morning: 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
Afternoon: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Additional Exams Dates
May 26, 2026:
English Practical (1st Year: Morning, 2nd Year: Afternoon)
Ethics & Human Values (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
May 28, 2026:
Environmental Education (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Students
Carry your hall ticket/admit card to the exam centre
Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam
Follow all exam guidelines strictly
Check the subject-wise schedule carefully
Practical exams will be conducted at designated colleges
This supplementary exam schedule provides an excellent opportunity for students to get back on track academically and secure their future without missing a year.
TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2026: Attendance Exemption
As per the various media reports, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced an attendance exemption for private candidates appearing in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026. Eligible students should apply through the official website before April 20, 2026. Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. It is also important to note that applications with incomplete or missing documents will be rejected.
Students who have a one-year gap after SSC are only eligible for the first-year exam, whereas those with a two-year or longer gap can take both the first and second years. Candidates changing groups must apply separately, and those from other boards require an eligibility certificate.
To apply, go to the official website, click on the "Attendance Exemption for Private Candidates" link, fill out the necessary information, upload documents, pay the fee, and save the application form for future reference.