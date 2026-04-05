TS Inter Results 2026 Likely To Be Declared By Mid-April; Check Past Trends Here 

TS Inter Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Results 2026 for both first- and second-year students soon. While the official date remains unconfirmed, as per the media reports, the results will be declared by April 12, 2026 (tentative).

Over 9 lakh students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in by entering their hall ticket number, date of birth, class, and section. Students can also access their results via SMS and DigiLocker. The TS Inter 1st-year exams in 2026 were conducted from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while the 2nd-year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

TS Inter Results 2026: Important Dates

TS Inter Results 2026 (Tentative): By April 12, 2026

TS Inter 1st Year Exams: February 25 to March 17, 2026

TS Inter 2nd Year Exams: February 26 to March 18, 2026

TS Inter Results 2026: How to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Candidates can check out the steps below to download their results:

Step 1: Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click "Intermediate Annual Exam Result 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and hall pass number.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The results will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference

TS Inter Results 2026: Important Details Mentioned in Result

The TS Inter Result 2026 will include important details, such as the following:

Student’s name

Hall ticket number

District

Marks obtained in theory and practical exams

Overall qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Grade obtained

TS Inter Results 2026 : Past Year Trends

Candidates can check out the past trends here:

2025: April 22 (12 PM)

2024: April 24

2023: May 9

2022: June 28

2021: December 16 (1st Year), June 28 (2nd Year)

TS Inter Results 2026 : Past Year Statistics

Along with the result declaration, the Telangana Board will publish the results statistics. In 2025, Results were announced on April 22, 2025. First-year and second-year pass percentages were 66.89% and 71.37%, respectively. There were more than 9.9 lakh students appearing for the exam, with boys scoring 57.31% and girls scoring 74.21%.

Based on this trend, the TS Inter Results 2026 are expected in mid-April, in line with current media reports.

TS Inter Results 2026: Passing Marks 2026

Students must secure the following minimum marks to pass:

Subjects with 100 marks: 35 marks required

Subjects with 75 marks: 26 marks required

Subjects with 60 marks: 21 marks required

Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute delays.