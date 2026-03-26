TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Expected In First Week Of April At tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Check Previous Year Trends

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TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Intermediate Results 2026 in the first week of April, likely on April 5 or 6, as indicated by the recent updates. The students who appeared for the first and second-year intermediate exams can check the results online by clicking on the activated link.

The results can be checked on the official websites, i.e., tgbienew.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in. In order to check the marks memo, students need to enter their hall ticket number along with other necessary details.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Exam details

This year’s intermediate examinations concluded in mid-March. The first-year examinations ended on the 17th of March with examinations like the Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I, and Home Science Paper I. The second-year students completed their examinations on the 18th of March with corresponding subjects like the second paper.

With evaluations underway, sources indicate that the board is aiming for an earlier-than-usual result announcement.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Past trends

A look at previous years shows that TS Inter results are typically declared in April, though the exact dates have varied. In 2025, the results were announced on April 22, while in 2024, they were released on April 24. However, in 2023, there was a minor delay in the declaration until May 9.

Considering this trend, the declaration of the result on April 5 or 6 this year indicates that the process is likely to be quicker due to improved evaluation procedures.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Once declared, students can follow the below steps to download their result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘TS Intermediate Results 2026’ on the homepage

Step 3: Select First year and Second year General/Vocational

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Download and save the result for further use

Students can keep their login credentials ready and keep checking the official websites for further updates regarding the declaration of the result.