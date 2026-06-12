TS ICET Result 2026 Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in; Direct Link Here

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The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TS ICET 2026 results. The exam, conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, was held on May 13 and 14. Candidates can check their results on the official websites.

Official website to check the result

icet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi.co.in

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit icet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate and click the “TG ICET Results 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, registration number, and hall pass number.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and print the TS ICET 2026 results for future reference.

TS ICET Counselling 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following requirements to participate in counselling:

Secure the minimum qualifying marks in TS ICET 2026.

Only qualified candidates are eligible to participate.

Complete the online counselling registration within the prescribed timeline.

Pay the required counselling fee to confirm participation.

Seat Booking Process

After successful registration, candidates must pay the counselling fee online.

Once payment is processed, candidates can book a slot for counselling.

Slot booking is necessary for certificate verification and other counselling procedures.

Candidates should keep a copy of the payment receipt and slot booking confirmation.

For admission to MBA and MCA programs offered by Telangana universities and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2026–2027, Mahatma Gandhi University administers the TS ICET exam on behalf of TGCHE, Hyderabad.