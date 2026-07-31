TS ICET 2026 Counselling Begins: Certificate Verification Slot Booking Opens At tgicet.nic.in;

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TS ICET 2026 Counselling Begins: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the TG ICET 2026 counselling process for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating universities and affiliated colleges across the state.

Eligible candidates who qualified in the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 can now book their slots for certificate verification through the official counselling portal. The slot booking window will remain open from July 31 to August 5, 2026.

Before booking a certificate verification slot, candidates must complete the counselling registration process and pay the prescribed processing fee. After successful registration, applicants can choose their preferred helpline centre along with the date and time for certificate verification.

Candidates are required to report to the allotted helpline centre on the scheduled date with all original documents and photocopies for verification. Only those whose certificates are successfully verified will be eligible to participate in the web options entry process for seat allotment.

TS ICET 2026 Counselling Begins: How to Book a TG ICET 2026 Counselling Slot

Candidates can follow these steps to book their certificate verification slot:

Step 1: Go to the official TG ICET counselling website at tgicet.nic.in

Step 2: Complete the counselling registration and pay the processing fee.

Step 3: Log in using the login credentials, such as TG ICET hall ticket number, registration details, and date of birth.

Step 4: Select the preferred helpline centre, date, and time for certificate verification.

Step 5: Confirm the booking and download the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

Candidates are advised to attend the certificate verification process on the allotted date and time, as missing the appointment may affect their eligibility to participate in the subsequent stages of the TG ICET 2026 admission process.

TS ICET 2026 Counselling Begins: Documents Required for Certificate Verification

Candidates should carry the following documents:

TG ICET 2026 Rank Card and Hall Ticket

Degree or Provisional Certificate

Consolidated Marks Memo/Mark Sheets

Class 10 and Class 12 Certificates

Transfer Certificate

Aadhaar Card or another valid photo ID

Income Certificate (if applicable) and Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

Residence/Local Status Certificate (wherever applicable)

Passport-size photographs.