TS ICET 2026 Application Deadline Revised To March 31; Check Revised Schedule Here

TS ICET 2026 Application: The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 has extended its registration window today until March 31st on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates can fill out the application form by providing their personal information, educational qualifications, and required documents. The TG ICET-2026 Examination will be conducted on the 13th and 14th of May, 2026, in two shifts.

In case of any issues while applying for the TS ICET 2026 Exam, applicants can contact convenertgicet@gmail.com or +91 - 9676853076.

TS ICET 2026 Application Window: Important Dates

Last date (without late fee): 31st March 2026 (Tuesday)

Application fee:

₹750 for General candidates

₹550 for SC / ST / Differently-abled candidates

With late fee ₹250: 30th March 2026 (Monday)

With late fee ₹500: 7th April 2026 (Tuesday)

Application correction window: 18th April to 24th April 2026

Special registration (₹5000 late fee): 1st May 2026 (Tuesday)

Last-minute registration (₹10,000 late fee): 2nd & 3rd May 2026 (Saturday & Sunday)

Hall ticket download starts: 4th May 2026 (Monday)

TS ICET 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the TS ICET 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official TS ICET website, icet.tgche.ac.in .

Step 2: Select the "Application Fee Payment" option from the Homepage

Step 3: Enter all of the details, including the Qualifying Hall Ticket Number, Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and Mode of Payment.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and take a printout.

Step 5: Return to the homepage and then click on Fill Application Form.

Step 6: Enter your payment reference ID, qualifying examination hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth, then click on the Get Application Form tab.

Step 7: Fill out your personal information, category details, educational information, category, and contact information.

Step 8: Click the submit button and print for future reference.

Direct Link To Apply

TS ICET 2026: Application Fees

General Candidates - Rs 750

SC/ST/Differently Abled Candidates - Rs 550

TS ICET 2026: Exam Dates

Session I -13th May 2026 (Wednesday)

10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Session II -13th May 2026 (Wednesday)

2:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Session III - 14th May 2026 (Thursday)

10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.