TS ECET 2026 Result Declared At ecet.tgche.ac.in; Direct Link Here

TS ECET 2026 Result: The TG ECET 2026 results and rank cards were formally announced by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) today, May 29, 2026, at 3:30 PM. On behalf of TGCHE, Osmania University released the results for applicants looking for lateral entry admissions into Telangana's second-year engineering and pharmacy programs.

Through the official examination portal, candidates who took the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test can now view their results, rankings, and qualifying status. The test is administered to diploma holders and B.Sc. Mathematics candidates hoping to gain lateral entry into B.Tech and B.Pharmacy programs.

Direct link to check the result

TS ECET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

To obtain their TG ECET 2026 rank cards, candidates can do the following actions:

Step 1: Go to the TG ECET website.

Step 2: Select the "Download Rank Card" or "TG ECET 2026 Results" link.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary fields with your date of birth, registration number, and hall pass number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" or "View Results" button.

Step 5: The rank card and outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Save a printed copy of the PDF copy for use in upcoming admissions processes.

Direct link to check the result

TS ECET 2026 Result:

Lateral entry admissions into the second year of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy programs offered by participating colleges in Telangana will be determined by the TG ECET score. The web counselling timetable and credential verification procedure are anticipated to be announced by officials in June 2026.

It is recommended that candidates prepare their academic records and rank cards in advance of the counselling session. During the seat allocation and admission verification processes, the rank card will continue to be a crucial document.