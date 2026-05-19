TS ECET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Released At ecet.tgche.ac.in; Raise Objections Until 7 PM Tomorrow

TS ECET 2026 Answer Key: Osmania University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional answer key, response sheet, and master question paper from the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in .

The preliminary answer key enables candidates to compare their responses to the officially released answers and estimate their expected scores. If candidates discover any errors in the provisional key, they can submit objections online until May 20, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Download Response Sheet (Candidate Specific)

Master Question Papers With Preliminary Key

Objections on Preliminary Key

Get Print of Already Raised Objections on Preliminary Key

TS ECET 2026 Answer Key: Important Dates

Preliminary Answer Key Release Date: May 19, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 20, 2026, till 7 PM

Final Answer Key Release Date: To be announced

TS ECET 2026 Result Date: To be announced

TS ECET 2026 Answer Key: How to Download TS ECET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the subject-wise answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in .

Step 2: Click on the TS ECET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: A list of subject-wise answer keys will appear.

Step 4: Select your subject paper.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

TS ECET 2026 Answer Key: How to Raise Objections Against TS ECET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can submit objections online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official TS ECET portal.

Step 2: Click on the "Objections on Preliminary Key link.

Step 3: Log in using your hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents or explanations, if required.

Step 6: Submit the objection before May 20, 2026, at 7 PM.

After reviewing all objections, the authorities will release the final answer key. The TS ECET 2026 result will be prepared based on this final key.

TS ECET 2026 Answer Key: How to Calculate TS ECET 2026 Scores

Candidates can estimate their scores using the answer key and response sheet:

Compare your marked responses with the official answers.

Award yourself 1 mark for each correct answer.

Add up all correct responses to get your estimated score.

There is no need to deduct marks unless negative marking is specifically mentioned in the exam scheme.

TS ECET 2026 Answer Key: Objection Guidelines

Candidates can check the important instructions below before submitting objections against the TS ECET 2026 preliminary answer key:

Use only the Master Question Paper while raising objections, as the question and option order in the actual examination may differ.

Match the Question ID (9 or 10 digits) mentioned in your response sheet with the same Question ID in the Master Question Paper.

Raise objections only based on the options given in the Master Question Paper.

In the Master Question Paper: Options highlighted in green with a √ icon indicate the correct answer and Options highlighted in red with an X icon indicate incorrect answers.

Candidates can challenge any number of questions, but objections for each question can be submitted only once.

It is advisable to prepare all objections along with proper justification before submitting them online.

Objections submitted without valid supporting explanation or evidence will be rejected.

The decision taken by the expert key committee will be final and binding.

Objections will be accepted only through the online mode available on the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in .

No objections sent through email, post, or any other mode will be considered.

The last date and time to submit objections is May 20, 2026, before 7:00 PM.

Candidates must follow the prescribed format while raising objections; submissions that do not follow the instructions will not be reviewed.

Before submitting objections, candidates must confirm that they have read and understood all guidelines.

TS ECET 2026 Answer Key: What Happens Next?

Once the objection window closes, subject experts will examine all submitted challenges. If any objection is found valid, the corresponding answer will be revised in the final answer key. The TS ECET 2026 results will then be announced based on the updated final key.

Candidates are advised to download their response sheets and review the provisional key carefully before the objection deadline.