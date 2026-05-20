TG ECET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 7 PM; Here’s How To Raise Objections  

TG ECET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Objection Window: The TG ECET 2026 preliminary answer key has been released by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at the official website, ecet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional answer key, response sheet, and master question paper to evaluate their performance.

However, the objection window against the preliminary answer key will close today at 7 PM, May 20, 2026. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key must submit their objections before the deadline, as no requests will be accepted afterward.

The preliminary key allows candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores. Based on the official marking scheme, candidates can assess their performance while waiting for the final results.

Download Response Sheet (Candidate Specific)

Master Question Papers With Preliminary Key

Objections on Preliminary Key

Get Print of Already Raised Objections on Preliminary Key

TG ECET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Objection Window: Important Dates

Preliminary Answer Key Release Date: May 19, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 20, 2026, till 7 PM

Final Answer Key Release Date: To be announced

TG ECET 2026 Result Date: To be announced

TG ECET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Objection Window: How to Raise Objections

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can submit objections online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Objections on Preliminary Key” link

Step 3: Log in using hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth

Step 4: Select the question(s) to challenge

Step 5: Upload supporting documents or explanations (if required)

Step 6: Submit the objection before May 20, 2026, 7 PM

TG ECET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Objection Window: What Happens Next

After the objection window closes, subject experts will review all submitted challenges. If any objection is found valid, corrections will be made in the final answer key, which will be released later. The TG ECET 2026 results will be prepared based on this final answer key.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the master question paper and submit objections with proper justification before the deadline, as no submissions will be accepted after 7 PM today.