TS ECET 2026 Hall Ticket Out At ecet.tgche.ac.in; Exam On May 15

TS ECET 2026: Osmania University has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in/

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

TS ECET 2026: Important Dates

Last date (with late fee ₹2,500): May 8, 2026

Hall ticket release: May 9, 2026

Exam date: May 15, 2026

TS ECET 2026: How to Download Hall Ticket

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the TS ECET official website

Step 2: Click on “Download Hall Ticket”

Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth

Step 4: Submit details and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for exam day

TS ECET 2026: Exam Date & Timing

The TS ECET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon in a single shift.

The entrance test is conducted for the diploma and B.Sc. Mathematics candidates seeking lateral entry into engineering, pharmacy, and technology courses.

Courses Covered

The exam will be held for multiple branches, including:

ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Mining, Metallurgical, Pharmacy, and BSM.

TS ECET 2026: Exam Pattern Highlights

Diploma Engineering candidates:

Mathematics (50 marks), Physics (25), Chemistry (25), Engineering subject (100 marks)

B.Sc. Mathematics candidates:

Mathematics (100), Analytical Ability (50), Communicative English (50)

Pharmacy candidates:

Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy, Pharmaceutical Chemistry (50 marks each)

Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)

TS ECET 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates must carry a printed hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official TS ECET portal.