TS ECET 2026 Hall Ticket Out At ecet.tgche.ac.in; Exam On May 15

TS ECET 2026: Osmania University has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in/
Direct Link To Access Admit Card
TS ECET 2026: Important Dates
Last date (with late fee ₹2,500): May 8, 2026
Hall ticket release: May 9, 2026
Exam date: May 15, 2026
TS ECET 2026: How to Download Hall Ticket
Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the
Step 2: Click on “Download Hall Ticket”
Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth
Step 4: Submit details and download the admit card
Step 5: Take a printout for exam day
TS ECET 2026: Exam Date & Timing
The TS ECET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon in a single shift.
The entrance test is conducted for the diploma and B.Sc. Mathematics candidates seeking lateral entry into engineering, pharmacy, and technology courses.
Courses Covered
The exam will be held for multiple branches, including:
ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Mining, Metallurgical, Pharmacy, and BSM.
TS ECET 2026: Exam Pattern Highlights
Diploma Engineering candidates:
Mathematics (50 marks), Physics (25), Chemistry (25), Engineering subject (100 marks)
B.Sc. Mathematics candidates:
Mathematics (100), Analytical Ability (50), Communicative English (50)
Pharmacy candidates:
Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy, Pharmaceutical Chemistry (50 marks each)
Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)
TS ECET 2026: Important Instructions
Candidates must carry a printed hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.
For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official TS ECET portal.