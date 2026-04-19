TS ECET 2026 Application Window Now Extended To April 23: Apply Now At ecet.tgche.ac.in

TS ECET 2026 Registration: Osmania University has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete their application process without a late fee until April 23, 2026 through the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in.

The application fee is ₹500 for SC/ST/PH candidates and ₹900 for others. Payments can be made via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

The application process began on March 9, 2026, and provides an opportunity for diploma and B.Sc. Mathematics students seeking lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy courses. The examination will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM across multiple engineering and pharmacy streams.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at desktgecet@gmail.com or call at +91 8179979584 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM (Excluding Sundays and Public holidays)

Direct Link To Apply

TS ECET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates who miss the standard deadline can still apply by paying a late fee:

Without late fee: April 23, 2026 (Thursday)

With late fee of ₹500: April 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

With late fee of ₹1,000: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

With late fee of ₹2,500: May 8, 2026 (Friday)

With late fee of ₹5,000: May 10, 2026 (Sunday)

With late fee of ₹10,000: May 12, 2026 (Tuesday)

Application correction window: May 1 to May 5, 2026

Hall ticket release: May 9, 2026

Exam date: May 15, 2026

The application fee is ₹500 for SC/ST/PH candidates and ₹900 for others. Payments can be made via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

TS ECET 2026 Registration: How To Apply For TS ECET 2026

Follow these steps to complete the application:

Visit the official TS ECET portal.

Pay the application fee using available online payment methods.

Fill in personal, academic, and qualifying exam details.

Upload required documents.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

TS ECET 2026: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern differs based on the candidate’s qualification:

For Diploma (Engineering) Candidates:

Mathematics: 50 marks

Physics: 25 marks

Chemistry: 25 marks

Engineering Subject (branch-specific): 100 marks

Total: 200 marks

For B.Sc. Mathematics Candidates:

Mathematics: 100 marks

Analytical Ability: 50 marks

Communicative English: 50 marks

Total: 200 marks

For Pharmacy Candidates:

Pharmaceutics: 50 marks

Pharmacology: 50 marks

Pharmacognosy: 50 marks

Pharmaceutical Chemistry: 50 marks

Total: 200 marks

The duration of the exam for all streams will be 3 hours (180 minutes).

Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the extended deadline to avoid late fees and ensure a smooth registration process.