TS ECET 2024: Registration Dates, Eligibility, And Exam Schedule Announced By TSCHE

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the commencement of registration for the TS ECET 2024 examination. Here are the important details you need to know:

Dates:

Registration starts on February 15, 2024

Application submission deadline: April 16, 2024

Editing of applications: April 24 to April 28, 2024

Admit card release: May 1, 2024

Examination date: May 6, 2024

Examination time: 9 am to 12 noon

How to Check Schedule:

Visit the official website at www.tsche.website

On the homepage, locate and click on "Press release by the Convenor, ECET-2024 regarding the ECET schedule"

A detailed exam schedule will be displayed on the screen

Review the schedule carefully and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility:

Applications are open for Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates

Seeking lateral entry admission into Telangana's B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm programmes for the academic year 2024–2025

Osmania University will conduct the Computer-Based Admission Test on behalf of TSCHE in the State of Telangana

Aspirants are advised to adhere to the prescribed timeline and ensure timely completion of the registration process. For further information and updates, candidates can visit the official website of TSCHE. Prepare diligently and best of luck for TS ECET 2024!