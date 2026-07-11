TS EAPCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At tgeapcet.nic.in; Here's How To Check

TG EAPCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the TG EAPCET (formerly TS EAMCET) 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the first phase of counselling can now check their allotment status by logging in to the official counselling portal.

You can log in by entering your login information, which includes your ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

The Phase 1 allotment was prepared using candidates' TG EAPCET 2026 rankings, reservation category, web options used, and seat availability. Candidates who have been assigned seats must complete the online admission process, including payment of fees and self-reporting, by the specified deadline to confirm their admission.

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TG EAPCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their seat allotment order:

Step 1: Visit the official TG EAPCET counselling portal at tgeapcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login or TG EAPCET 2026 Seat Allotment link.

Step 3: Enter your ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View the provisional seat allotment order.

Step 6: Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates are advised to double-check all details mentioned in the allotment order, including the allotted institute and course, before proceeding with the admission process.

TG EAPCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: Fee Payment and Self-Reporting Deadline

Candidates allotted seats are required to complete online tuition fee payment and self-reporting between July 10 and July 14, 2026.

To complete the admission process, candidates must:

Step 1: Log in to the counselling portal at tgeapcet.nic.in

Step 2: Pay the tuition fee using Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

Step 3: Download the Seat Allotment Order and Payment Challan after the payment is successful.

Step 4: Click on the "Accept My Joining" link to complete online self-reporting.

Step 5: Once the process is completed, a Joining Report along with the admission number will be generated.

The counselling authority has cautioned that candidates who fail to complete the online fee payment and self-reporting within the stipulated deadline may forfeit their allotted seats.