TS EAPCET 2026 Answer Key Released For Pharmacy & Agriculture Streams; Objection Window Now Open At eapcet.tgche.ac.in

TS EAPCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and master question paper for the TG EAPCET 2026 Agriculture and Pharmacy (A & P) streams.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TG EAPCET 2026 response sheet, master question paper, and preliminary answer key for both streams. For the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) stream, the download window is open from 11th May 2026, 11:30 AM, to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM. Candidates can submit objections against the preliminary key up to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM.

For the Engineering (E) stream, the response sheet and preliminary answer key can be downloaded from 12th May 2026, 11:00 AM, to 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM. The last date to raise objections is 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access the documents on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Direct Link To Download Response Sheet

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Download Master Question Paper With Preliminary Key

TS EAPCET 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses:

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream

Download of Response Sheet, Master Question Paper & Preliminary Key: 11th May 2026, 11:30 AM to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM

Exams conducted on: 04 May 2026 (FN & AN) and 05 May 2026 (FN)

Last date to submit objections: 13th May 2026 (11:30 AM)

Engineering (E) Stream

Download of Response Sheet, Master Question Paper & Preliminary Key: 12th May 2026, 11:00 AM to 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM

Exams conducted on: 09 May 2026 (FN & AN) to 11 May 2026 (FN & AN)

Last date to submit objections: 14th May 2026 (11:00 AM)

TS EAPCET 2026: How To Download Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website ateapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Agriculture & Pharmacy. Answer Key

Step 3: Enter login details (Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth)

Step 4: Download the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and question paper

Step 5: Cross-check answers and calculate estimated scores