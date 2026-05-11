TS EAPCET 2026 Answer Key Released For Engineering & Agriculture Streams; Objection Window Now Open At eapcet.tgche.ac.in

TS EAPCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and master question paper for the TG EAPCET 2026 Agriculture and Pharmacy (A & P) streams.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TG EAPCET 2026 response sheet, master question paper, and preliminary answer key for both streams. For the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) stream, the download window is open from 11th May 2026, 11:30 AM, to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM. Candidates can submit objections against the preliminary key up to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM.

For the Engineering (E) stream, the response sheet and preliminary answer key can be downloaded from 12th May 2026, 11:00 AM, to 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM. The last date to raise objections is 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access the documents on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAPCET 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses:

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream

Download of Response Sheet, Master Question Paper & Preliminary Key: 11th May 2026, 11:30 AM to 13th May 2026, 11:30 AM

Exams conducted on: 04 May 2026 (FN & AN) and 05 May 2026 (FN)

Last date to submit objections: 13th May 2026 (11:30 AM)

Engineering (E) Stream

Download of Response Sheet, Master Question Paper & Preliminary Key: 12th May 2026, 11:00 AM to 14th May 2026, 11:00 AM

Exams conducted on: 09 May 2026 (FN & AN) to 11 May 2026 (FN & AN)

Last date to submit objections: 14th May 2026 (11:00 AM)

TS EAPCET 2026: How To Download Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website ateapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Agriculture & Pharmacy. Answer Key

Step 3: Enter login details (Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth)

Step 4: Download the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and question paper

Step 5: Cross-check answers and calculate estimated scores