TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Here’s How To Access The Admit Card 

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket for the Engineering stream today on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in . Candidates can access the hall ticket by adding their Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.

The release comes after the hall tickets for the Pharmacy stream were released on April 23, 2026. The TS EAMCET 2026 Engineering exam will take place from May 9 to May 11, 2026,

The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam center without a printed copy.

Direct Link To Download

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Steps to Download TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to TS EAMCET official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link "TS EAMCET 2026 Engineering Hall Ticket."

Step 3: Fill in your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: View and verify the information on the admit card.

Step 5: Download and take a clear printout on exam day.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

Candidates should carefully check the following details after downloading:

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Registration/Roll number

Exam stream and subjects

Exam centre name and address

Category (SC/ST/BC/General)

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time and important instructions

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket and a valid photo ID, like an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or school ID. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam room without the Admt Card 2026. Candidates should check the official website regularly for updates, including answer keys and results.