TS EAMCET 2026 Registration Closes Today Without Late Fee At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW | Website: https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in/

TS EAMCET 2026 Registration: Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) in Telangana, today is the last day to register for the Common Entrance Test-2026 (TG EAPCET-2026) on the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, without paying a late fee.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for admission to TG EAPCET, formerly known as TS EAMCET, can do so on the official website by providing their personal information, educational background, and necessary supporting documentation. Candidates may apply to one or both groups.

Exam Dates & Timings

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P):

May 4, 2026

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

May 5, 2026

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Engineering (E):

May 9 to May 11, 2026

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Application Fees

Engineering (E):

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P):

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Both Engineering + Agriculture & Pharmacy:

SC/ST & PH: ₹1,000

Others: ₹1,800

TS EAMCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can check out the steps below for the TG EAPCET 2026 Registration:

Step 1: Candidates are advised to go to the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in/.

Step 2: Use a debit card, credit card, or net banking to pay the "Pay Registration Fee" option in the online application. The payment reference ID should be saved by candidates.

Step 3: Complete the application by providing your academic background, personal details, and supporting documentation.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, such as a scanned signature and photograph, in accordance with the instructions.

Step 5: Note the application number and click submit.

Candidates can reach the help desk by phone at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays) or by email at tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in if they run into any problems during the registration process.