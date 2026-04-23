TG EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out for Agriculture And Pharmacy Exams; Tests Scheduled On May 4 And 5

TG EAPCET 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket for candidates appearing in the agriculture and pharmacy streams. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET 2026) for agriculture and pharmacy courses is scheduled to be held on May 4 and May 5. Candidates must carry their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre for verification.

To access the admit card, candidates will need their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, exam date, timing, venue, and exam-day instructions.

Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

TG EAPCET 2026: Important Dates

Hall ticket download (Agriculture & Pharmacy – A&P): From April 23, 2026, onwards

Hall ticket download (Engineering – E): From April 27, 2026 onwards

Exam timings:

Forenoon (FN): 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Afternoon (AN): 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) exam dates: May 4 & 5, 2026

Engineering (E) exam dates: May 9 to May 11, 2026

TG EAPCET 2026: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket” link

Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card

Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for future use

TG EAPCET 2026 Exam Pattern

The TG EAPCET 2026 exam will last three hours. The question papers will be available in English, Telugu, and Urdu. It will be divided into three sections: Physics and Chemistry, with 40 questions each, and Mathematics, with 80 questions. Notably, there will be no negative marking in the examination. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details on the admit card and adhere to the guidelines provided to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.