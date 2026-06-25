TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Web Options Entry Begins At tgeapcet.nic.in; Check Important Dates And Steps

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling web options entry process from June 25, 2026. Candidates who have completed the certificate verification process can now exercise their web options by selecting their preferred colleges and courses through the official counselling portal.

The web options entry process plays a crucial role in seat allotment, as candidates are required to prioritize their preferred institutions and programmes. Eligible candidates can submit and modify their choices online until July 1, 2026.

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TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule

Registration, Fee Payment and Slot Booking: June 19 to June 28, 2026

Certificate Verification: June 22 to June 29, 2026

Web Options Entry: June 25 to July 1, 2026

Freezing of Options: July 1, 2026

Mock Seat Allotment: On or before July 4, 2026

Modification of Options: July 5 to July 7, 2026

Final Freezing of Options: July 7, 2026

Phase 1 Seat Allotment: On or before July 10, 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: How to Fill TS EAMCET 2026 Web Options?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to enter their preferred choices during the counselling process:

Step 1: Visit the official TS EAMCET counselling website.

Step 2: Click on the "Candidate Login" link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Access the list of available colleges and courses.

Step 5: Select and arrange preferred colleges and programmes in order of priority.

Step 6: Save the entered choices regularly.

Step 7: Review all selections carefully before final submission.

Step 8: Freeze and confirm the options before the deadline.

Step 9: Download and keep a copy of the submitted options for future reference.

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: What Happens After Web Options Entry?

After the completion of the web options entry process, TGCHE will release the mock seat allotment result on or before July 4, 2026. The mock allotment will help candidates assess their chances of admission based on the choices entered.

Candidates who wish to revise their preferences can modify their options between July 5 and July 7, 2026. Following the modification window, the final freezing of options will take place on July 7.

The Phase 1 seat allotment result is expected to be announced on or before July 10, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the subsequent admission formalities within the stipulated timeline to secure their admission.