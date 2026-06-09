TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Phase 1 Registration Begins June 19

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: The counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026) has been made public by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, will allow qualified students to register for the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling.

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Phase 1 registration starts June 19

The first phase of counselling will begin on June 19 and continue until June 28, 2026. During this period, candidates will be required to complete registration, pay the counselling fee, and book slots for certificate verification.

A mock seat allotment will be released on or before July 4. Based on the simulated allotment, candidates will get an opportunity to modify their web options between July 5 and July 7 before finalising their choices.

The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on or before July 10, and candidates who secure a seat must complete fee payment and self-reporting between July 10 and July 14.

TG EAPCET 2026 counselling schedule

Phase 1

Registration, fee payment and slot booking: June 19 to 28, 2026

Certificate verification: June 22 to 29, 2026

Web options entry: June 25 to July 1, 2026

Freezing of web options: July 1, 2026

Mock seat allotment: On or before July 4, 2026

Change of options after mock allotment: July 5 to 7, 2026

Final freezing of options: July 7, 2026

Seat allotment: On or before July 10, 2026

Fee payment and self-reporting: July 10 to 14, 2026

Phase 2

Registration, fee payment and slot booking (for new candidates): July 17, 2026

Certificate verification: July 18, 2026

Web options entry: July 18 to 19, 2026

Freezing of web options: July 19, 2026

Seat allotment: On or before July 22, 2026

Fee payment and self-reporting: July 22 to 24, 2026

Physical reporting at allotted colleges: July 25 to 28, 2026

Last date to cancel allotted seat: July 28, 2026

Final Phase

Registration, fee payment and slot booking: July 31, 2026

Certificate verification: August 1, 2026

Web options entry: August 1 to 2, 2026

Freezing of web options: August 2, 2026

Seat allotment: On or before August 5, 2026

Fee payment and self-reporting: August 5 to 7, 2026

Physical reporting at allotted colleges: August 5 to 7, 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Counselling fee & certificate verification

Candidates must first pay the TG EAPCET 2026 counselling processing fee before booking a slot for certificate verification:

The counselling fee for OC (Open Category) and BC (Backward Class) candidates is Rs 1,200.

The counselling fee for SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) candidates is Rs 600.

After successful fee payment, applicants can proceed with slot booking for certificate verification.

Certificate verification is a mandatory step in the counselling process and must be completed within the scheduled dates.

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Documents required for certificate verification

Candidates must carry all original documents along with two sets of photocopies to the Help Line Centre (HLC) for certificate verification.

Mandatory documents

TG EAPCET 2026 Rank Card

TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket

Aadhaar Card

Class 10 Mark Sheet/Marks Memo

Class 12 Mark Sheet/Marks Memo (or equivalent)

Study Certificates from Class 6 to Class 12 (or equivalent)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income and Category Certificates

Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2026

EWS Income and Asset Certificate for 2026–27, issued by the Tahsildar (if applicable)

Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority (if applicable)

Special cases

Residence Certificate of the candidate for the seven years preceding the qualifying examination, if the candidate has not studied in an institutionalized educational setup.

For admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs offered by participating colleges throughout Telangana, the TG EAPCET 2026 counselling will be held.