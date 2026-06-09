TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Phase 1 Registration Begins June 19

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: The counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026) has been made public by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in, will allow qualified students to register for the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling.
TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Phase 1 registration starts June 19
The first phase of counselling will begin on June 19 and continue until June 28, 2026. During this period, candidates will be required to complete registration, pay the counselling fee, and book slots for certificate verification.
A mock seat allotment will be released on or before July 4. Based on the simulated allotment, candidates will get an opportunity to modify their web options between July 5 and July 7 before finalising their choices.
The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on or before July 10, and candidates who secure a seat must complete fee payment and self-reporting between July 10 and July 14.
TG EAPCET 2026 counselling schedule
Phase 1
Registration, fee payment and slot booking: June 19 to 28, 2026
Certificate verification: June 22 to 29, 2026
Web options entry: June 25 to July 1, 2026
Freezing of web options: July 1, 2026
Mock seat allotment: On or before July 4, 2026
Change of options after mock allotment: July 5 to 7, 2026
Final freezing of options: July 7, 2026
Seat allotment: On or before July 10, 2026
Fee payment and self-reporting: July 10 to 14, 2026
Phase 2
Registration, fee payment and slot booking (for new candidates): July 17, 2026
Certificate verification: July 18, 2026
Web options entry: July 18 to 19, 2026
Freezing of web options: July 19, 2026
Seat allotment: On or before July 22, 2026
Fee payment and self-reporting: July 22 to 24, 2026
Physical reporting at allotted colleges: July 25 to 28, 2026
Last date to cancel allotted seat: July 28, 2026
Final Phase
Registration, fee payment and slot booking: July 31, 2026
Certificate verification: August 1, 2026
Web options entry: August 1 to 2, 2026
Freezing of web options: August 2, 2026
Seat allotment: On or before August 5, 2026
Fee payment and self-reporting: August 5 to 7, 2026
Physical reporting at allotted colleges: August 5 to 7, 2026
TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Counselling fee & certificate verification
Candidates must first pay the TG EAPCET 2026 counselling processing fee before booking a slot for certificate verification:
The counselling fee for OC (Open Category) and BC (Backward Class) candidates is Rs 1,200.
The counselling fee for SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) candidates is Rs 600.
After successful fee payment, applicants can proceed with slot booking for certificate verification.
Certificate verification is a mandatory step in the counselling process and must be completed within the scheduled dates.
TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Documents required for certificate verification
Candidates must carry all original documents along with two sets of photocopies to the Help Line Centre (HLC) for certificate verification.
Mandatory documents
TG EAPCET 2026 Rank Card
TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket
Aadhaar Card
Class 10 Mark Sheet/Marks Memo
Class 12 Mark Sheet/Marks Memo (or equivalent)
Study Certificates from Class 6 to Class 12 (or equivalent)
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Income and Category Certificates
Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2026
EWS Income and Asset Certificate for 2026–27, issued by the Tahsildar (if applicable)
Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority (if applicable)
Special cases
Residence Certificate of the candidate for the seven years preceding the qualifying examination, if the candidate has not studied in an institutionalized educational setup.
For admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs offered by participating colleges throughout Telangana, the TG EAPCET 2026 counselling will be held.