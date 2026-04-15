TS DOST 2026 Registration Begins For UG Admissions; Apply Now At dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2026 Registration: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the registration window for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2026 admissions on the official website. DOST is the one-stop shop for undergraduate admissions to Telangana's multiple state universities, offering B.A., B.Com. B.Sc., BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D-Pharmacy programs.

According to the schedule, Phase I registration for undergraduate courses will begin today, 2026, for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who have passed the Intermediate Public Examination can apply online through the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in . In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to the DOST Help Desk Phone number at 040-23120416 between 8:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. on working days.

Direct Link To Apply

TS DOST 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Notification Release – 13 April 2026

Phase I Registration (₹200 fee) – 15 April to 7 May 2026

Web Options (Phase I) – 30 April to 8 May 2026

TS DOST 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for registration:

Step 1: Go to the official DOST (Degree Online Services Telangana) portal at dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Go through all the instructions about the UG admission process for 2026–27 carefully

Step 3: Check the list of courses available, such as:

B.A.

B.Com

B.Sc.

BBA

BCA

BBM

BSW

D-Pharmacy

Step 4: Check the participating universities, including:

Osmania University

Kakatiya University

Telangana University

Palamuru University

Mahatma Gandhi University

Satavahana University

Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University

Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University

JNTU

TS-SBTET

Step 5: Begin the process by creating a DOST ID using Candidate Pre-Registration.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee of ₹200 to generate a PIN. Keep it safe until admission ends.

Step 7: Log in with your DOST ID and PIN to continue the application process.

Step 8: Review the entire admission schedule (registration, web options, and allotment dates).

Step 9: Review the eligibility criteria and required documents for your chosen course.

Step 10: Refer to the FAQs and helpdesk section for any questions or support.

TS DOST 2026 Registration: Payment Process

The cost of registration is ₹200. The payment must be made online. Students will receive their DOST ID and PIN after completing the registration process. Until the admissions process is over, it is best to keep these credentials private and secure. Candidates can visit the TS DOST official website for further information..