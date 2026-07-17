Trump Administration Ends ‘Duration Of Status’ Rule For Foreign Students, Caps US Visa Stay At 4 Years

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: The Trump administration on Thursday announced a final rule ending a decades-old policy that allowed many foreign students and exchange visitors to remain in the United States without a fixed end date, replacing it with time-limited admissions and mandatory federal reviews for visa extensions.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the final regulation eliminates the "duration of status" framework for non-immigrant visa holders in the F, J and I categories. Under the new rule, foreign students, media representatives and exchange visitors will be admitted for the length of their approved programme, subject to a maximum stay of four years.

The department said the rule is intended to "restore integrity" to the immigration system, curb visa abuse and strengthen national security through regular government vetting.

"For nearly half a century, the outdated 'duration of status' system has compromised national security and created an environment ripe for immigration fraud," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

"For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the US indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the U.S. By implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the United States is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within our borders. This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home," he added.

According to DHS, foreign students have been admitted under an unspecified period of stay since 1978, enabling some to remain in the country by continually enrolling in academic programmes.

The new regulation replaces that system with fixed admission periods and shifts authority over extensions from educational institutions to the federal government.

Under the rule, students or exchange visitors who need more time to complete their academic programmes must apply directly to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an Extension of Stay. DHS said applicants will undergo biometric vetting, background checks and fraud screening as part of the process.

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The regulation also shortens the departure grace period for F-1 students after graduation, transfer or change of status from 60 days to 30 days.

In addition, it introduces stricter limits on academic programme changes.

DHS said the final rule will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days and will take effect 60 days after publication.

Foreign students and other non-immigrant visa holders already living in the United States under the previous "duration of status" system will automatically transition to the new framework. Their authorised stay will be capped at a maximum of four years from the rule's effective date.

The department said many other categories of non-immigrant visas already operate under fixed periods of admission, and the new regulation brings student, exchange visitor and media visas under a similar structure.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), managed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will continue overseeing schools and international students through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which tracks schools, exchange visitor programmes and foreign students participating in the U.S. education system.

The policy is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to tighten immigration enforcement and expand federal oversight of temporary visa programmes.

India has consistently been one of the largest sources of international students in the United States. The new rule is expected to increase federal scrutiny over extensions while requiring students needing additional time to complete their studies to seek approval directly from USCIS.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)