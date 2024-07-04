Tripura: 'Save a Year' Exam Offers 2nd Chance To 7,000 Students Who Missed The Cut

Representational Image

The Tripura government introduced the "Save a Year" examination in 2020, providing a second chance for students who failed up to two subjects to progress to the next class or gain college admission.

According to a Hindustan Times report, this year, around 7,000 students from Class 10 and 12 are expected to take the exam in late July. Out of these, 1,385 Class 12 and 2,042 Class 10 students have requested a review of their test papers.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the exam schedule within a week, with the exams scheduled for the last week of July. Students must submit their applications to their schools between July 8-11, and TBSE must receive the forms between July 12-15.

The TBSE announced the Class 10 and 12 results on May 24, with pass rates of 87.54% and 79.27%, respectively. The "Save a Year" exam provides a second chance for students to reach the minimum threshold of 150 marks, preventing them from losing an academic year due to failing a few subjects.

In addition, the Tripura government is identifying schools with fewer than 50 students for potential mergers with nearby schools having higher enrollments. This aims to improve the student-teacher ratio and enhance the learning system. Once identified, the government will evaluate all factors and may merge these schools with others within a 1-1.5 km radius.

Read Also Tripura Govt To Identify Schools With Below 50 Students, May Merge Them With Nearby Institutes

This initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting students' academic progress and providing a more effective education system.