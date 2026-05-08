Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2026 Declared; Madhyamik Pass Percentage At 84.18%, HS Records 79.33% Pass Rate

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Results 2026 today, May 8, at 12 PM. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official result portal.

Candidates can check and download their Tripura TBSE Result 2026 from tbresults.tripura.gov.in using their roll number.

The overall pass percentage for the Madhyamik examination stood at 84.18 percent, while the Higher Secondary examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.33 percent, TBSE President Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury announced during a press conference.

Madhyamik Examination 2026 Result Highlights

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced that girls outperformed boys in both the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations. In the Madhyamik exams, 27,094 out of 32,184 students cleared the examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 84.18 percent. Karbook emerged as the best-performing sub-division with a 97.91 percent pass rate, while Gandacherra recorded the lowest at 68.81 percent. Additionally, 271 schools achieved a perfect pass percentage, while five schools produced no successful candidates.

A total of 32,184 students appeared for the examination, including 14,769 boys and 17,415 girls.

Out of them, 27,094 students passed the examination, including 12,320 boys and 14,774 girls.

The overall pass percentage stood at 84.18 percent.

Karbook sub-division recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.91 percent.

Gandacherra sub-division registered the lowest pass percentage at 68.81 percent.

A total of 271 schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate.

Five schools recorded zero pass percentage, with no student clearing the examination.

Higher Secondary Examination 2026 Result Highlights

For the Higher Secondary examinations, 21,024 out of 26,502 students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 79.33 percent. Jampuijala sub-division emerged as the top-performing area with a 78.16 percent pass percentage, while Gandacherra once again recorded the lowest performance at 56.85 percent. The board further stated that 60 schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate, while one school recorded a 100 percent failure rate.

A total of 26,502 students appeared for the examination, including 12,307 boys and 14,195 girls.

Out of them, 21,024 students passed, including 9,411 boys and 11,613 girls.

The overall pass percentage stood at 79.33 percent.

Jampuijala sub-division recorded the highest pass percentage at 78.16 percent.

Gandacherra recorded the lowest pass percentage at 56.85 percent.

A total of 60 schools secured a 100 percent pass rate.

One school recorded a 100 percent failure rate.

Tripura TBSE Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results through the following official websites:

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tbse.in

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2026: Steps to Check Scorecard

Students can follow the steps below to download their marksheets:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tbse.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “TBSE Madhyamik Result 2026” or “TBSE HS Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter the examination roll number in the login window.

Step 4: Submit the required details.

Step 5: The TBSE Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional online marksheet. The original mark sheets and certificates will be distributed later through the respective schools.