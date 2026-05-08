Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2026 Announced At tbresults.tripura.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: Madhyamik and HS Tripura results have been made public by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. The 2026 TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 and Higher Secondary +2 results are available on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Students must have their roll number in order to download the 2026 TBSE results. Nearly 38,000 students sat the TBSE Madhyamik examinations this year, while over 30,000 pupils took the Class 12 HS +2 board exams. In February and March of this year, the Tripura Board conducted exams for Classes 10 and 12.

Direct link to check the Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) Examination Result 2026

Direct link to check the Madhyamik (10th Standard) Examination Result 2026

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: Website to check the result

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can obtain their TBSE 10 and 12 result marksheet by following these guidelines:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tbse.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tripura Madhyamik or HS results link.

Step 3: You'll see the login window.

Step 4: Enter the exam roll number.

Step 5: Give details

Step 6: The TBSE 10 or 12 results will be shown.

Step 7: After downloading the marksheet, save it.