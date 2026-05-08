Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026 Results Today At 12 PM On tbresults.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will release the Madhyamik and HS Tripura results today, May 8, 2026. Beginning at 12:00 PM, students can access their TBSE results. The 2026 TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 and Higher Secondary +2 tbresults are available on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Students must have their roll number in order to download the 2026 TBSE results.

Nearly 38,000 students sat the TBSE Madhyamik examinations this year, while over 30,000 pupils took the Class 12 HS +2 board exams. In February and March of this year, the Tripura Board conducted exams for Classes 10 and 12.

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: Website to check the result

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can obtain their TBSE 10 and 12 result marksheet by following these guidelines:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tbse.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tripura Madhyamik or HS results link.

Step 3: You'll see the login window.

Step 4: Enter the exam roll number.

Step 5: Give details

Step 6: The TBSE 10 or 12 results will be shown.

Step 7: After downloading the marksheet, save it.

Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: For Class 10 result, type TBSE10 (Roll Number)

Step 3: Send the message to 7738299899

Step 4: For Class 12 result, type TBSE12 (Roll Number)

Step 5: Send it to the same number 7738299899

Step 6: The result will be sent directly to your registered mobile number

TBSE Board Exam 2026 Important Dates:

TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) Exam Dates: February 26 to March 24, 2026

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: May 8, 2026

TBSE 10th Revaluation Result: June 2026

TBSE 10th Supplementary Exam Dates: July 2026

TBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2026: August 2026