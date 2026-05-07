Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At 12 PM; Check Class 10 And 12 Scores Online

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce Madhyamik and HS Tripura results on May 8, 2026. According to recent updates, students can view their TBSE results starting at 12:00 PM. On the official website, tbresults, they can view the 2026 TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 and Higher Secondary +2 tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

To download the 2026 TBSE results, students must need their roll number. This year, more than 30,000 students took the Class 12 HS +2 board exams, and almost 38,000 students took the TBSE Madhyamik exams. Exams for Classes 10 and 12 were administered by the Tripura Board in February and March of this year.

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: Website to check the result

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik, HS 2026: Steps to check the result

By following these instructions, students can get their TBSE 10 and 12 result marksheet:

Step 1: Go to tbse.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the Tripura Madhyamik or HS results.

Step 3: The login window will appear.

Step 4: Type in the exam roll number.

Step 5: Provide information

Step 6: The results of TBSE 10 or 12 will be displayed.

Step 7: Save the marksheet after downloading it.