 Tripura Government Announces Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTripura Government Announces Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration

Tripura Government Announces Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration

Tripura government announces half-day holiday on January 22 in view of Ram temple consecration ceremony. All state offices to close till 2.30 pm as per notification, following Centre's lead. Central govt establishments and financial institutions to also remain closed.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

The Tripura government declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.

The state government issued a notification late on Thursday night regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22, they said.

"On the line of notification of the Centre, the state government has decided to declare holiday in all government offices and institutions to witness the pran pratistha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on January 22 till 2.30 pm," Secretariat Administration Department's Deputy Secretary Ashim Saha said in the notification.

Central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will also remain closed for half a day on January 22.

Earlier on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to the people of the state to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to carry out cleanliness drives in temples to mark the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Saha offered prayers at the Jagannath temple here and joined a cleanliness drive on the premises.

"Today, I joined the cleanliness drive at Jagannath temple here along with party karyakartas following the prime minister's appeal... I appeal to the people of the state to join cleanliness drives in all the temples that will continue till January 22," he wrote on X.

Read Also
Tripura CM Launches BSc-BEd Course At NIT, Agartala
article-image

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee also took part in a cleanliness drive at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram here.

"Lord Ram is returning to Ayodhya on January 22. To mark the occasion, we launched cleanliness drives in all the temples in the state in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. I appeal to the people to join the drives," he told reporters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur Physics Teacher's "Ram Ayenge" Dance With Students Sparks Viral Online Frenzy

Nagpur Physics Teacher's

Mithibai Kshitij 2024 Sets the Stage Ablaze with Spectacular Day 1 Extravaganza

Mithibai Kshitij 2024 Sets the Stage Ablaze with Spectacular Day 1 Extravaganza

Mumbai: Schools And Colleges To Remain Shut On January 22 For Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Mumbai: Schools And Colleges To Remain Shut On January 22 For Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: National Education Policy 2020 Gains Momentum Across...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: National Education Policy 2020 Gains Momentum Across...

President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Rashtriya Bal Puraskar To 19 Children On Jan 22

President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Rashtriya Bal Puraskar To 19 Children On Jan 22