Tripura CM to reimburse students returning from Ukraine

Biblab Kumar, Chief Minister of Tripura on Friday announced that he will personally bear the flight expenses (Delhi-Agartala flight) of the students of the state returning from war-torn Ukraine.



Announcing the decision, Deb tweeted, "I am always indebted to the people of Tripura for their unconditional blessings and affection. As a humble token of gratitude, I have decided to contribute from my salary for airfare of Delhi-Agartala flights for the students of Tripura who are returning from Ukraine. Two female students of Tripura, who were pursuing higher studies in Ukraine, after returning to the state on Thursday met me and shared their experience in the war ravaged country."



Earlier, Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates in all the districts have physically contacted family members of 33 students who are studying in Ukraine.



Several students have reached India and many have crossed the Ukraine border and are on their way to India while four are still in Ukraine but remained safe. The Centre is making all arrangements for them, he added.



Meanwhile, nearly 75 students of the 240 students from the north-eastern states who were stranded in Ukraine have returned to India so far, officials said on Friday.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:39 PM IST