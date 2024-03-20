 Transition Made Simple: UGC Chairman Breaks Down How To Move from Third Year To Fourth Year UG Programme
The UGC has formally requested all universities to implement bridge courses for undergraduate students.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar |

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar, outlined the process for third-year undergraduate students to transition smoothly into their fourth year. He emphasized that universities can offer bridge courses to address any gaps during this transition.

Transition Made Simple: UGC Chairman Breaks Down How To Move from Third Year To Fourth Year UG...

Transition Made Simple: UGC Chairman Breaks Down How To Move from Third Year To Fourth Year UG...

