TRAGIC! Overloaded Van Overturns In Rajasthan; Two Dead, 27 Students Injured

Jaipur: A van overturned in Rajasthan, inflicting injuries on numerous kids in a tragic event. Two people, including a little child, died when an overloaded pick-up van overturned in Churu district on Wednesday. Aditya (12) and Krishna Meena (50) were named as the deceased. In addition to the fatalities, 27 other students were hurt in this event. The deceased's bodies have been moved to the hospital's morgue for postmortem examination.

According to PTI, the children were travelling in the van as part of a government school teacher's retirement procession when the accident took place on the Meghsar-Jhansar Ghazia road.

Details Of The Incident

The 27 injured kids were transported to different district hospitals. Twenty were admitted to the sub-district hospital in Taranagar, five were sent to a private hospital, and one youngster with severe injuries was sent to Jaipur for additional care. The deceased's bodies are now being postmortemed in the hospital mortuary.

What Caused The Accident?



Taranagar DSP Meenakshi told PTI that two people were killed and 27 other children were injured when a jeep (van) involved in a government school's teacher retirement procession overturned. She further revealed that the van was packed to capacity with locals and students heading to Dheerwas Bada village, the location of schoolteacher Bhaguram Meghwal's retirement celebration. The injured are currently receiving treatment. More details on this incident are awaited.