Towel Dance At School Cultural Event Goes Viral; Netizens Question Performance

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West Bengal: A video from a school cultural program in West Bengal has gone viral on social media, causing heated debate. The video appears to show a group of girls performing a dance with towels at an event reportedly held at Jeeban Jyoti Model School in Kolkata. In the viral video, students can be seen performing on a stage while music plays in the background.

Behind the stage, a banner with the school's name is visible, and several students can be seen seated in the audience, watching the performance. The short video quickly spread across various social media platforms, prompting strong reactions from viewers.

Many online users were surprised to learn that such a performance was part of a school cultural program for students.

Several viewers questioned how such a dance could be permitted at a school event. According to social media users, school programs should emphasize activities that promote education, discipline, and positive values.

Many other social media users have expressed concern over the nature of the performance, arguing that such acts are inappropriate for a school setting. As a result, the video quickly became a popular topic of discussion on social media.

Several users have called for action and demanded an explanation from the school authorities.

The clip has also been shared by multiple online pages, further fueling the controversy and prompting discussions about the type of performances allowed at educational institutions.

As of now, there has been no official response from the school administration regarding the viral video. It is also unclear when the event occurred and whether the performers were students, invited artists, or external participants.