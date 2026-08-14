Towards Fairer Exams: What India’s Testing Crisis Reveals About The System

File Pic (Representative Image)

Admissions and recruitment seasons in India increasingly arrive with a familiar anxiety: a leaked paper, a technical failure, a biometric breakdown, an impersonation allegation, or a court hearing. The recurring controversies around high-stakes examinations raise a question that goes beyond any one examination authority, government or vendor: does India’s examination architecture have enough safeguards, independent scrutiny and Institutional resilience to protect integrity of the exams conducted at scale?

A Supreme Court that keeps returning to the question

The significance of recent examination controversies is not simply that individual exams have faced challenges. It is that the judiciary has repeatedly been called upon to examine whether existing safeguards are adequate.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court directed the constitution of a seven-member expert committee, headed by Dr K. Radhakrishnan, to examine how NEET-UG and other NTA examinations could be strengthened. The committee subsequently made recommendations covering examination security, technology, testing procedures and the institutional structure of the NTA.

The government later informed the Court that several recommendations had been accepted and were being implemented. However, concerns returned to the national spotlight in 2026, including issues surrounding the conduct of NEET-UG and its subsequent re-conduct.

The broader point is that recommendations need to be supported by effective implementation and regular review. In an examination system of this scale, consistent application of safeguards across the examination process remains important.

What should a mature examination system look like?

The question becomes clearer when India's system is viewed against international testing practices. The objective should not be to copy another country wholesale, but to identify principles that can be adapted to Indian scale.

For example, ETS, one of the world's largest assessment organizations, describes a layered approach to test security: identity verification, secure transmission of test content, centrally controlled question banks, audited test centers and continuous monitoring. Its test-center programme also provides for both announced and unannounced audits and monitoring by its Office of Testing Integrity.

The broader principle is important: Examination security is not a single technology. It is an end-to-end control environment covering question creation and custody, personnel, candidate identity, center readiness, technology, network resilience, incident management, evaluation and post-examination data.

India has adopted many of these controls in different forms. The harder question is whether they are consistently implemented, independently tested and measured against common standards across thousands of examination centers and multiple service providers.

International practice: What the standards actually require

Large-scale assessment security is a well-studied discipline internationally. Frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 17024 and sector guidance such as the FFIEC converge on core controls: role-based and periodically reviewed access to sensitive systems, robust identity verification for candidates and staff, and segregation of duties so that no single individual can initiate and conceal a sensitive action.

For computer-based testing, these principles extend to hardened and monitored networks, safeguards against unauthorized access, infrastructure redundancy, defined incident-response procedures and secure question-paper custody. They are underpinned by independent audit trails, periodic reviews and both announced and unannounced audits of examination centers and vendors. Taken together, these frameworks treat examination security as a governance discipline, not merely a technical function.

A two-player ecosystem - and the question of independent oversight

India's computer-based examination ecosystem has increasingly come to depend on a small number of large private technology and assessment providers. Among the prominent players are TCS and Eduquity, which have been involved in conducting examinations for various public institutions and government bodies. Their scale and experience are important in an environment where examinations may involve lakhs or even millions of candidates across hundreds of centers.

However, the concentration of such critical public infrastructure among a limited number of providers also raises a broader governance question: can an examination system be sufficiently resilient when a relatively small pool of private entities is responsible for delivering it at scale?

TCS has been a prominent provider in this ecosystem, while Eduquity has expanded its role in parts of the SSC examination system. The question is not whether either provider can guarantee an entirely incident-free examination, but whether authorities have sufficient competition, independent benchmarking and contractual leverage to hold providers to consistently high standards.

There have been reported incidents involving examinations in which TCS had a role, but these should not be treated as a single record: they range from investigations and arrests to technical issues and allegations that were disputed or lacked independent verification.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Police Constable examination, allegations of digital OMR-sheet tampering led to the arrest of five people in 2023, including a former TCS regional manager.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Jail Prahari recruitment examination, an alleged question-paper leak led to an SOG investigation, with a TCS project manager arrested in 2025.

In Maharashtra's 2023 Talathi examination, reports documented a TCS data-centre server failure, alongside separate allegations of malpractice.

In the 2024 SSC MTS & Havaldar examination, a TCS/iON-linked centre in Purnia allegedly facilitated impersonation and bypassed biometric authentication; 35 people were arrested and three shifts were cancelled.

The JEE Main 2021 case similarly underscores the need for careful attribution: involvement of individuals in an examination ecosystem does not, by itself, establish responsibility of the platform provider.

Therefore, a system that depends on a limited number of providers for examinations involving millions of candidates creates a concentration risk, even if every individual provider is competent.

What India needs is therefore not a race to the bottom on price or a vendor-change exercise for its own sake. It needs a deeper and more transparent examination-services market in which providers are compared on independently verified performance, security maturity, incident rates, center-audit results, recovery capability and compliance with recognized control standards, not merely on their ability to deliver at scale. For millions of candidates, an examination is not simply a test of knowledge. It can determine admission to a professional course, eligibility for employment or the direction of an entire career.

The integrity of the process therefore must be judged not only by whether an examination eventually takes place, but by whether candidates can reasonably trust that everyone faced the same conditions. India has demonstrated that it can conduct examinations at extraordinary scale. The challenge is to build an ecosystem in which scale does not become a substitute for scrutiny.

The answer lies in a combination of stronger institutional oversight, independent auditing, transparent performance standards, access controlaccess control and segregation of duties discipline consistent with recognized international frameworks, resilient technology, and a competitive pool of capable providers.