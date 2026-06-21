‘Tougher Than Last Time’: NEET UG Re-Exam Candidates Share First Reactions After Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on Saturday, June 21, for more than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants across India and abroad. Hours after the exam concluded, students began sharing their first impressions of the paper, with many describing it as moderate overall but slightly more challenging than previous attempts.

#WATCH | Delhi: Candidates leave the examination centre following the conclusion of the NEET-UG re-examination



A candidate says, "The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy. A little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate." pic.twitter.com/o8enkyGniv — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

The examination was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations. The pen-and-paper test consisted of 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology, carrying a total of 720 marks.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Candidates leave the examination centre following the conclusion of the NEET-UG re-examination



Tarun, a candidate, says, "I did well but let's see. The exam was tougher than last time." pic.twitter.com/7SSdQY5Izp — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

While most candidates said the paper was manageable, Physics emerged as the most difficult and lengthy section for many, whereas Biology was considered scoring but time-consuming.

#WATCH | Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Candidates leave the examination centre following the conclusion of the NEET-UG re-examination



A candidate says, "The paper was very good. My preparation was very good, only Physics was a little difficult. Otherwise, it was good overall.… pic.twitter.com/9VtrnRMlWP — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Students find Physics challenging

Among the first candidates to react after leaving examination centres was Tarun, who felt the paper was more demanding than before.

"I did well but let's see. The exam was tougher than last time."

His assessment echoed the views of several students who found the difficulty level slightly higher compared to previous editions of the medical entrance examination.

At multiple centres, candidates reported spending more time on Physics questions, with some saying the section required careful calculations and time management.

‘Physics Was A Little Difficult’

In Srinagar, candidates exiting examination centres appeared largely satisfied with their performance and preparation.

One candidate said to ANI, "The paper was very good. My preparation was very good, only Physics was a little difficult. Otherwise, it was good overall. Overall, it was a good experience."

The student's feedback reflected a common trend seen after the examination, with candidates generally expressing confidence in Biology and Chemistry while identifying Physics as the most demanding subject.

Biology seen as scoring section

Candidates noted that Biology featured straightforward questions but required considerable time because of the volume of questions and detailed reading involved.

Similar reactions emerged from Delhi, where students described the paper as balanced but lengthier than expected.

One candidate said to ANI, "The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy. A little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate."

Smooth conduct across centres

The re-examination was conducted under enhanced security arrangements following strict protocols announced by the NTA earlier this week.

No major disruptions, technical glitches or security-related issues were reported from examination centres. Entry procedures were completed smoothly, and candidates were able to undergo verification and frisking processes without significant delays.

Authorities had deployed extensive surveillance systems, CCTV monitoring and signal jammers across centres to ensure the fair conduct of the examination.

As one student summed it up after stepping out of the examination hall, "It was a little tougher than last time."

(Inputs from ANI)