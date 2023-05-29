Top 5 Toughest Entrance Exams In India

Representative Image

Thousands of exams are conducted in India every year, catering to a wide range of academic, professional, and competitive fields. While many exams are relatively easier to crack, there are a select few that are renowned for their difficulty and high level of competition.

These exams are carefully designed to evaluate various aspects such as aptitude, mental stability, technical skills, physical fitness, and other relevant attributes and can be conducted in different formats. In this article, we will discuss the top toughest competitive entrance exams in India and what makes them so tough to crack.

IIT JEE- Joint Entrance Exam

Vast Syllabus: The syllabus for IIT-JEE is extensive, covering a wide range of topics in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Application-based Questions: The exam includes questions that require critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and the ability to analyse and apply concepts in real-world scenarios.

Competition Levels: The competition for IIT-JEE is incredibly high, with a large number of aspirants vying for a limited number of seats in prestigious institutes.

Evolving Exam Pattern: The exam pattern of IIT-JEE undergoes periodic changes, introducing new elements and variations.

CLAT - Common Law Admission Test

Time Pressure: The CLAT exam has a time limit, and candidates must answer a significant number of questions within that time frame.

Complex Questions: The exam often presents candidates with complex, intricate questions requiring critical thinking and analytical skills. The ability to understand and interpret legal principles and concepts accurately is crucial.

High Competition: The CLAT exam attracts many aspirants from across the country, all vying for a limited number of seats in the prestigious National Law Universities.

GATE- Gratitude Aptitude Test in engineering

High Frequency: GATE attracts a substantial number of candidates every year, around 7.11 lakh candidates appeared for the GATE exam.

Limited Seats: The number of seats available for admission to postgraduate engineering programs is relatively limited compared to the number of candidates appearing for GATE.

Comprehensive Syllabus: GATE tests the candidates' knowledge in their respective B.E./B.Tech. syllabus, covering a wide range of subjects and topics.

CAT- Common Admission Test

Negative Marking: The CAT exam follows a marking scheme that includes negative markings for incorrect answers.

Time Management: CAT is a computer-based exam with a time limit for each section. Candidates must answer a large number of questions within the allocated time, which puts pressure on managing time effectively and solving questions accurately.

Group Discussion and Personal Interview: Shortlisted candidates are often required to go through group discussions and personal interviews as part of the selection process.

NEET- National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test

Intense Competition: The competition is incredibly high as thousands of students vie for a limited number of seats in medical and dental colleges.

Time Pressure: NEET is a three-hour examination, and candidates must answer 180 questions within the given time limit.



Limited Attempts: Candidates have limited attempts to clear NEET, as there are restrictions on the maximum number of times one can appear for the exam.