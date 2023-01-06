To curb rising misinformation in US, New Jersey introduces information literacy for K-12 students

Representational image |

With an increasing number of misinformation and conspiracy theories gaining ground in the USA, state of New Jersey has set a benchmark of being the first state in the country to make 'information literacy' a part of its curriculum, the Politico has reported.

Governor Phil Murphy, from the Democratic Party, signed legislation on Wednesday which requires New Jersey to teach K-12 students information literacy with the state education department working with school library media specialists and teachers to come up with a curriculum for school districts.

The curriculum will include the following lessons:

How information is created and produced.

Research methods, inclusion of primary/secondary sources.

Accessing and using peer reviewed digital and print sources.

Differentiating between facts, opinions, povs.

Critical thinking.

Economic, social and legal issues on availing and using information.

Despite much of the polirization being political with increasing partisanship among supporters of the Democratic and Republican parties in the US, the bill recieved bipartisan support.