'To Blow Off Steam,' Award-Winning US Professor Themis Matsoukas Caught Raping Pet Dog On Camera

In a rather shocking incident that has come to light from the US, an award -winning Penn State professor Themis Matsoukas, 64, was charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure, misdemeanor, cruelty to animals, and more after he was allegedly caught raping his pet dog on a Pennsylvania forest trail camera.

As per US media reports, Matsoukas, was charged with the offences on Tuesday after being caught earlier this year naked from his waist down performing the sexual acts on his Collie at Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania.

Forest officials identified the Chemical Engineering professor as the one engaging in the disgusting acts after the backpack seen on camera was recognised to be his, according to Centre Daily Times.

Matsoukas, who also allegedly tried to record himself performing the lewd activities, went into a panic mode after rangers from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources searched his home earlier this month.

'I do it to blow off steam,' Matsoukas told investigators

A report by the New York Post revealed that Matsoukas told investigators repeatedly, 'I'm done, I am dead,' when they interacted with the professor.

He also begged rangers to shoot him, saying “I need to die” and further told the investigators, “I do it to blow off steam,” according to the documents.

Matsoukas guilty of doing lewd acts since 2014

A renowned professor, Matsoukas has won three teaching awards in his tenure. “Themis Matsoukas has been relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave,” Penn State told the Centre Daily Times.

According to local media reports, US authorities found out that the professor has been indulging in such lewd activities in the forest since 2014.