TNTET Result 2019 released, here's how to check

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board released the result for Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check it on trb.tn.nic.in. Teacher recruitment exams were conducted from June 8, 2019.

Around 1,62,314 candidates had appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Paper-I examination. The individual score will be declared on August 22, 2019. The tentative answer keys were published on July 9, 2019.

TNTET Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board trb.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link that says Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper I

Click the link "Click - Paper I Result"

After that, look for your roll number