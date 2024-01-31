TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Application Process Commences for 6,244 Vacancies, Exam on June 9 | Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened the doors for applications for its Group 4 recruitment drive, offering an impressive total of 6,244 vacancies spread across diverse state government departments. Here's a breakdown of the essential details:

Important Dates:

Application Window: Open until February 28, 11:59 pm

Application Correction Period: March 4 to March 6

Examination Date: June 9, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Age Criteria:

General Eligibility: 18 to 32 years as of July 1, 2024, for most positions

Special Cases: For specific roles like Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth), candidates must be between 21 and 32 years old as of July 1, 2024.

Upper Age Relaxation: Applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

How to Apply:

Visit the official TNPSC website (tnpsc.gov.in).

Click on the "New User" tab for registration.

Provide personal details: name, date of birth, mobile number, and email address.

Receive and enter OTP on registered mobile number and email ID.

Complete the registration to access the online application form.

Fill in education details, upload documents (photograph and signature), and submit.

Pay the application fee and remember to download a copy for future reference.

Exam Pattern:

Single paper based on SSLC or Class 10 standard.

Part A: Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (100 questions, 150 marks).

Part B: General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) - total 150 marks.

Aspiring candidates are advised to adhere to the stipulated dates, age criteria, and application procedures for a smooth and successful application process.