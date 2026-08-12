TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 821 Posts At tnpscexams.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Date & Application Details

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the online registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA Services) 2026. The recruitment notification was issued on August 11, 2026, inviting applications for 821 vacancies across various departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the Commission's examination portal until September 9, 2026. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2026.

The recruitment covers both Group II and Group IIA Services. Candidates should carefully check the post-wise educational qualifications, age requirements and other conditions before submitting their applications.

Direct link to apply

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification date: August 11, 2026

Registration begins: August 11, 2026

Last date to apply: September 9, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Application Correction Window: September 13 to September 15, 2026

Correction Window timing: September 13, 12:01 AM to September 15, 11:59 PM

Preliminary examination: November 1, 2026

Prelims timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Main examination: To be announced later along with the preliminary exam results

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026

The recruitment drive includes 41 vacancies under Group II Services and 780 vacancies under Group IIA Services, taking the total to 821 posts.

Group II Services - 41 Posts

The vacancies include posts such as:

Assistant Inspector - 7

Deputy Commercial Tax Officer - 1

Junior Employment Officer -1

Probation Officer - 5

Sub Registrar, Grade-II - 3

Jailor (Men) - 3

Jailor (Special Prison for Women) - 1

Special Assistant - 2

Special Branch Assistant - 9 across different services

Assistant Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer-cum-Programmer - 9

TNPSC Group IIA Services — 780 Posts

Senior Inspector – 6 vacancies

Audit Inspector – 5 vacancies

Handloom Inspector – 3 vacancies

Supervisor/Junior Superintendent – 7 vacancies

Senior Revenue Inspector – Vacancies across various districts

Assistant, School Education – 83 vacancies

Assistant, Medical and Rural Health Services – 80 vacancies

Assistant, Highways – 50 vacancies

Assistant, Police – 45 vacancies

Assistant, Public Health and Preventive Medicine – 42 vacancies

Assistant, Forest – 30 vacancies

Assistant, Tamil Nadu Industrial Co-operative Bank – 30 vacancies

Accountant – 25 vacancies

Assistant, Industries and Commerce – 16 vacancies

Assistant, Transport – 16 vacancies

Assistant, Social Welfare – 15 vacancies

Assistant/Accountant/Store Keeper, Employment and Training – 14 vacancies

Assistant, National Cadet Corps – 12 vacancies

Assistant, Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare – 8 vacancies

Assistant, Technical Education – 8 vacancies

Assistant, Registration – 17 vacancies

Executive Officer, Grade III – 9 vacancies

Executive Officer, Grade II – 4 vacancies

Junior Accountant – 2 vacancies

Lower Division (Counter) Clerk – 3 vacancies

Male Warden – 1 vacancy

Assistant, Grade III – 5 vacancies

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

For most posts, candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution.

Certain positions require specific qualifications.

For example, the post of Deputy Commercial Tax Officer requires a degree in B.A., B.Sc. or B.Com, with certain additional qualifications receiving preference.

Assistant Section Officer under the Law department requires a B.L. degree.

Assistant Section Officer-cum-Programmer requires a Master's degree in Computer Application or a Master's degree in Science with specialisation in Information Technology or Computer Science.

Accountant posts may require a degree in Commerce, while some posts have specific technical or professional requirements.

Candidates must possess the prescribed educational or technical qualification on the date of notification, August 11, 2026.

Age limit

The age limit varies according to the post and category.

For several Group II and Group IIA posts, the minimum age is 18 years.

Certain posts have higher minimum-age requirements. For instance, candidates applying for Probation Officer must have completed 22 years, while Sub Registrar, Grade-II requires candidates to have completed 20 years.

For the Executive Officer, Grade III, the minimum age is 25 years.

For candidates belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BC(OBCM) and BCM categories, the maximum-age conditions are relaxed for several posts.

The age is calculated with reference to July 1, 2026.

Where the notification specifies no maximum age limit, the candidate should not have completed 60 years as on the specified date or at the time of selection/appointment, as applicable.

Candidates claiming age concessions must upload the required supporting documents when called for verification.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Knowledge of Tamil

Candidates are also required to have adequate knowledge of Tamil as prescribed by TNPSC.

A candidate can meet the requirement if they have studied Tamil as one of the languages in SSLC, HSC or a degree-level qualification, studied the relevant school course in Tamil medium, or passed the Second Class Language Test (Full Test) in Tamil conducted by TNPSC.

Candidates should be prepared to produce documentary proof of their Tamil-language qualification during the verification process.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Special physical and other requirements

Jailor (Men): Candidates must meet the prescribed physical and medical standards.

Minimum height: 165 cm for candidates from communities other than SC, SC(A) and ST.

Relaxed height requirement: 160 cm for candidates belonging to SC, SC(A) and ST categories.

Chest measurement: Candidates must meet the prescribed chest measurement, including the minimum difference between full expiration and full inspiration.

Jailor (Special Prison for Women): Candidates must satisfy the prescribed height and medical standards.

Visual standards: Candidates applying for posts such as Assistant Inspector and Handloom Inspector must meet the prescribed vision requirements.

Disqualification: Candidates with colour blindness or night blindness are not eligible for the Assistant Inspector and Handloom Inspector posts.

Medical certificates: Candidates shortlisted for posts requiring specific physical or visual standards may have to submit certificates from the prescribed government medical authorities.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the recruitment must first complete the One Time Registration (OTR).

OTR registration fee: Rs 150

OTR remains valid for five years from the date of registration.

Candidates must subsequently submit a separate online application for the Group II/IIA examination.

Examination-related fees can be paid through the available online payment modes, including UPI.

Candidates who already have a valid OTR do not need to register again and can proceed directly to the examination application.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit the application:

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC examination website.

Step 2: Complete One Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered.

Step 3: Pay the prescribed OTR registration fee of Rs 150.

Step 4: Log in using the User ID and password created during registration.

Step 5: Select the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) application.

Step 6: Check the details carried forward from the OTR and correct them, if required.

Step 7: Enter the additional details asked for in the recruitment application.

Step 8: Upload the required photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 9: Review all details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 10: Pay the applicable examination fee through the available online payment facility.

Step 10: Submit the application and keep a copy of the completed form and payment details for future reference.

Candidates should note that changes made to OTR details must be completed before submitting the examination application, as OTR information is automatically carried into subsequent applications.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Documents required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready, wherever applicable:

SSLC/HSC certificate or other proof of date of birth

Degree/provisional degree certificate or consolidated marksheet

Relevant technical or professional qualification certificate

Community certificate

EWS certificate, wherever applicable

PwD certificate, wherever applicable

Ex-servicemen certificate, wherever applicable

Documents supporting age concession

Proof of Tamil-language qualification

Relevant certificates for special claims

Scanned photograph and signature

The Commission has prescribed specific size, format and photograph requirements. The photograph uploaded with the application should be taken on or after August 11, 2026, and must carry the candidate's name and date of photography at the bottom.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Exam Pattern

The recruitment process will be conducted in stages.

Stage 1: Common Preliminary Examination

Stage 2: Separate Main Examination for Group II Services

Stage 3: Separate Main Examination for Group IIA Services

Stage 4: Certificate verification and counselling, wherever applicable

The preliminary examination will act as a screening test, and its marks will not be counted for the final ranking.

The Main Examination will consist of two papers. Paper I will be qualifying in nature, while marks secured in Paper II will be considered for ranking and final selection, subject to the applicable reservation rules and other conditions.

Candidates are advised to read the complete notification carefully before applying, particularly because eligibility conditions differ between individual posts.