TNPSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2026 Out For Interview Posts At tnpsc.gov.in; CBT On March 7 And 8

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2026: The TNPSC Combined Technical Services (CTS) hall passes for the interview position have been made available by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). On the official website, www.tnpsc.gov.in, candidates who applied for the exam can now download their hall passes.

TNPSC Combined Technical Services 2026: Exam details

Computer-Based Test (CBT): March 7 and 8, 2026

Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test

Exam Centres: Various centres across the state

CTS (Interview Post) Examination: To be conducted in multiple shifts over two days

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download the TNPSC CTC hall pass from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to www.tnpsc.gov.in, the official TNPSC website.

Step 2: Find the "Hall Ticket Download" link in the Important Links section of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the appropriate TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 announcement (CBT – Interview Posts).

Step 4: Enter your Date of Birth and Registration/OTR ID or Application ID.

Step 5: Enter the information to obtain the hall pass, download it, and take a clear printout for use during the test.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket

Name and Address of Exam Centre

Reporting Time

Shift Timing

Candidate’s Roll Number

Examination Date

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2026: Important instruction

Admit Card Mandatory: Candidates must carry a valid hard copy of their admit card to access the examination hall.

No Entry Without Admit Card: No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam room without a printed admit card.