TNEA Round 3 Tentative Seat Allotment 2026 Released At tneaonline.org; Here's How To Check And Confirm Seat

TNEA Round 3 Tentative Seat Allotment 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the tentative seat allotment result for Round 3 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 counselling. Candidates who participated in the third round can now check their allotment status by logging in to the official TNEA portal, tneaonline.org.

According to the official notification, the tentative allotment has been published for candidates under both the General Quota and the Government School Quota (7.5%). Candidates must confirm their tentative allotment within the stipulated deadline to retain their seat.

TNEA Round 3 Tentative Seat Allotment 2026: Confirmation Deadline

The official TNEA portal states that candidates must log in and confirm their tentative allotment by August 22, 2026. Failure to confirm the allotment within the given time may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

The allotment has been prepared based on candidates' TNEA 2026 rank, choice preferences, reservation policy, and seat availability.

TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule

Tentative allotment confirmation: August 21 to 22, 2026, from 10 AM to 5 PM

Provisional allotment for Accept & Upward: August 23, 2026, at 10 AM

Reporting/joining at allotted colleges: August 23 to 27, 2026, from 10 AM to 5 PM

Provisional allotment for candidates opting for upward movement: August 31, 2026, at 10 AM

TNEA Round 3 Tentative Seat Allotment 2026: How To Check Allotment

Candidates can follow these steps to view their tentative allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'Govt. Quota (7.5%)'. Counselling – Round 3 Tentative Confirmation' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Submit the login details.

Step 5: The tentative seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the allotment letter for future admission formalities.

What Candidates Need To Do After Seat Allotment

Candidates who receive a seat allotment have multiple options available during the confirmation window:

Accept and confirm the allotted seat.

Accept with upward movement, allowing participation in subsequent counselling rounds for a preferred seat while retaining the current allotment.

Decline the current seat and opt for upward movement to compete for available vacancies in the next round.

Quit the counselling process if they do not wish to participate further.

Candidates who are not allotted a preferred seat can also choose upward movement and participate in the next phase of TNEA counselling based on the seats that remain vacant.

What Happens After Confirmation?

After confirming the tentative allotment, eligible candidates must report to the allotted engineering college within the scheduled reporting period, carry the required original documents for verification, and complete the admission process by paying the prescribed admission fee. The provisional allotment for candidates who select Accept & Upward will be issued on August 23, 2026, while revised allotments after upward movement will be announced on August 31, 2026.