TNEA 2026 Rank List Out At tneaonline.org; Check Direct Link Here

TNEA 2026 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the TNEA 2026 merit list today, July 1, on its official admission portal. Candidates who registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions can now access their rank list through the official website.

The TNEA 2026 rank list is crucial for admission to BE and BTech programmes offered by government, government-aided, and self-financing engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Direct Link To Access Rank List

The TNEA 2026 ranks have been officially published on July 1. Based on these ranks, the seat allotment process and counselling will be conducted. Candidates’ choices filled during registration will also play a key role in final admissions.

The counselling process will determine admissions to various engineering colleges under the Tamil Nadu engineering admission system.

TNEA 2026 Rank List: How to Check TNEA 2026 Rank List

Follow these steps to access your rank:

Step 1: Visit the official website: TNEA Online Portal

Step 2: Click on the “Rank details” link

Step 3: Select your category-wise rank list PDF

Step 4: Click on your category

Step 5: The rank list will open in PDF format

Step 6: Search your registration number or name to find your rank

TNEA 2026 Rank List Released

A total of 2,36,017 students have been included in the merit list ahead of the counselling process. The list was officially released by Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan.

This year saw strong competition, with 53 candidates scoring a perfect cut-off of 200/200. The top five ranks in the Academic General stream were all secured by students with full marks, highlighting an extremely close race for top positions. Candidates from Dharmapuri, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Ariyalur, and Kanyakumari districts dominated the top ranks.

TNEA 2026 Top 5 Rankers (Academic General Stream)

Rank 1: Aksitha S — Sri Ram Higher Secondary School, Boomisamuthiram, Dharmapuri — 200.00 (cutoff)

Rank 2: Rohith Balan A — Srinivasa Vidhyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Tiruppur — 200.00 (cutoff)

Rank 3: Venkatakrishnan A — Kurinji Higher Secondary School, Kavettipatti, Namakkal — 200.00 (cutoff)

Rank 4: Rikshitha T — Gokilambal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ariyalur — 200.00 (cutoff)

Rank 5: Ratan S — Joe Corpus Christi School, Peruvilai, Kanyakumari — 200.00 (cutoff)

TNEA 2026 Rank List: Counselling Schedule

Special category counselling: July 13–14

General online counselling: July 20–30