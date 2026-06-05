TNEA 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Concludes Today At tneaonline.org; Check More Details Here

TNEA 2026 Registration: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 registration will be closing today at tneaonline.org. Eligible students can now apply online until today, and the facility to upload supporting documents will be available until 6 June 2026.
The extension comes as a relief for engineering aspirants seeking admission to colleges across Tamil Nadu through the centralised counselling system.
Authorities have stated that the counselling schedule will be released only after clearance from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
TNEA 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Registration deadline: June 5, 2026
Document upload last date: June 6, 2026
Certificate verification begins: June 8, 2026
Random number generation: June 10, 2026
Rank list release: June 29, 2026
TNEA 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Application Process
Candidates can apply for TNEA 2026 by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org
Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 3: Fill in personal and academic details
Step 4: Upload required documents in the prescribed format
Step 5: Pay the application fee online
Step 6: Review and submit the application form
Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page
After registration, candidates must complete certificate verification at designated TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs).
TNEA 2026 Registration: Counselling and Seat Allotment Process
The TNEA counselling process is fully online and includes:
Certificate verification
Publication of rank list
Grievance and correction window
Choice filling and locking
Seat allotment
Fee payment and reporting to colleges
Candidates will be allotted seats based on merit rank, preferences, and seat availability.