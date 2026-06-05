TNEA 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Concludes Today At tneaonline.org; Check More Details Here

TNEA 2026 Registration: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 registration will be closing today at tneaonline.org. Eligible students can now apply online until today, and the facility to upload supporting documents will be available until 6 June 2026.

The extension comes as a relief for engineering aspirants seeking admission to colleges across Tamil Nadu through the centralised counselling system.

Authorities have stated that the counselling schedule will be released only after clearance from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

TNEA 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration deadline: June 5, 2026

Document upload last date: June 6, 2026

Certificate verification begins: June 8, 2026

Random number generation: June 10, 2026

Rank list release: June 29, 2026

TNEA 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Application Process

Candidates can apply for TNEA 2026 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 3: Fill in personal and academic details

Step 4: Upload required documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Review and submit the application form

Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page

After registration, candidates must complete certificate verification at designated TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs).

TNEA 2026 Registration: Counselling and Seat Allotment Process

The TNEA counselling process is fully online and includes:

Certificate verification

Publication of rank list

Grievance and correction window

Choice filling and locking

Seat allotment

Fee payment and reporting to colleges

Candidates will be allotted seats based on merit rank, preferences, and seat availability.