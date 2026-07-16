TN TET Answer Key 2026 Released At trb.tn.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till July 22

TN TET Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has published the provisional answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the eligibility examination can now check the tentative answers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 by visiting the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

The board has also invited objections against the provisional key. Candidates who believe there is an error in any answer can submit their objections online until July 22, 2026. No challenges will be accepted after the deadline.

The TN TET 2026 examination was conducted on July 4 and July 5, 2026, in OMR-based mode at examination centres across Tamil Nadu.

Direct link to check answer key

TN TET Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the TN TET Answer Key 2026 below:

TN TET 2026 Examination: July 4 and July 5, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released: July 16, 2026

Last Date to Submit Objections: July 22, 2026

TN TET Answer Key 2026: Papers for Which Answer Keys Have Been Released

The provisional answer keys are available for:

Paper 1: All Subjects

Paper 2: Mathematics and Science

Paper 2: Social Science

Candidates are advised to download the answer key corresponding to the paper they attempted and use it to estimate their likely score before the final key is issued.

TN TET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download TN TET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official TN TRB website at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2026 section on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, such as username and password.

Step 4: Select the relevant paper and subject.

Step 5: Download the provisional answer key PDF.

Step 6: Match the answers with your responses to calculate your expected marks.

TN TET Answer Key 2026: How to Challenge the TN TET Answer Key

Candidates who wish to raise objections can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official TN TRB website at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in to the Candidate Dashboard.

Step 3: Open the Objection Tracker.

Step 4: Read and accept the declaration.

Step 5: View the master question paper along with the provisional answer key.

Step 6: Choose the question number for which you want to submit an objection.

Step 7: Enter the reason for your challenge in the prescribed field.

Step 8: Upload supporting documents or evidence.

Step 9: Review the details and submit the objection.

Candidates should ensure that objections are supported with valid proof, as only substantiated challenges are likely to be considered during the review process.

After reviewing all the objections received, TN TRB is expected to publish the final answer key, following which the TN TET 2026 results will be announced. Candidates should continue checking the official website for the latest updates.