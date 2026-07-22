TN TET Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Closes Today; Here's How To Raise Challenges

TN TET Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will close the objection window for the TN TET 2026 provisional answer key today, July 22. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) can submit objections against the provisional answer key through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in, before the deadline.

The provisional answer key was released on July 16, 2026, for Paper 1 (All Subjects), Paper 2 (Mathematics and Science), and Paper 2 (Social Science). Candidates can use the answer key to estimate their probable scores before the final key is published.

The TN TET 2026 examination was conducted on July 4 and July 5, 2026, in OMR-based mode at examination centres across Tamil Nadu.

Direct link to check answer key

TN TET Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

TN TET 2026 Exam: July 4 and July 5, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released: July 16, 2026

Last Date to Submit Objections: July 22, 2026 (Today)

TN TET Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections Against TN TET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can submit objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official TN TRB website.

Step 2: Log in to the Candidate Dashboard using the required credentials.

Step 3: Click on the Objection Tracker.

Step 4: Read and accept the declaration.

Step 5: View the master question paper along with the provisional answer key.

Step 6: Select the question number you wish to challenge.

Step 7: Enter the reason for the objection.

Step 8: Upload supporting documents or evidence.

Step 9: Review the details and submit the objection.

Candidates should ensure that their objections are backed by valid supporting documents, as only substantiated challenges will be considered during the review process.

After examining all the objections received, TN TRB will release the final answer key, following which the TN TET 2026 result is expected to be announced on the official website.