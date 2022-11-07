TN: Sutherland collaborates with IIT Madras, to provide scholarship to 10,000 students

IIT Madras | File Photo

Chennai: Sutherland, a digital transformation company, is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to support the education of 10,000 students from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds through their Corporate Citizens programme, Sutherland's global corporate social responsibility initiative.

The programme provides a 50% scholarship to qualified students. This scholarship funding enabled students to obtain certification in the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning’s (NPTEL) online courses for the January 2022 semester. The funding supported 10,000 beneficiaries from 160 colleges in 18 states across the country.