TN SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Applications 2026 Begin At dge.tn.gov.in; Apply Till June 16

TN SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Applications 2026: The Class 10 (SSLC) Retotalling and Revaluation 2026 application forms have been made available by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. If students are unhappy with their grades, they can request for Tamil Nadu 10th retotalling or revaluation 2026 of their answer sheet by filling out an application and paying a fee at the specified district examination offices between June 5 and June 16, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students must turn in their completed application form and payment to the district's Assistant Director of Government Examinations office. Applications are accepted at the CEO offices in the districts of Chengalpattu, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, and Kallakurichi.

TN SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Applications 2026: Fees

Candidates applying for Tamil Nadu SSLC revaluation and related services must pay the following fees per subject:

Revaluation: ₹505 per subject

Photocopy of Answer Sheet: ₹275 per subject

Retotalling: ₹205 per subject

Candidates are advised to pay the applicable fee while submitting their application for the respective service.

TN SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Applications 2026: Steps to apply for retotalling and revaluation

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN SSLC at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Retotalling/Revaluation’ option.

Step 3: Download the revaluation form and fill in the required details

Step 4: Provide and attach the supporting documents for the questions that require rechecking or retotalling.

Step 5: Submit the application fees per subject to your respective school principals.

TN SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Applications 2026: What will board check

The board will solely look for technical problems in the evaluation during the TN SSLC Retotalling 2026 procedure. This includes errors in the total score computation, answers that were assessed but not given marks, marks that were given but not transferred to the front page, answers that were not assessed, and differences between the marks indicated in the provisional mark sheet and those recorded in the answer script.

Retotalling entails recalculating marks both question-wise and page-wise, according to the board. Marks will be given appropriately if any response is not reviewed. However, as retotalling does not entail reevaluating the content of responses, students who feel they should receive higher grades due to the calibre of their responses must petition for revaluation.