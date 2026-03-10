TN SSLC Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow; Over 9 Lakh Students To Appear Across Tamil Nadu, Check Schedule, Timings, Guidelines Here

Sourced

TN SSLC Exam 2026: The TN SSLC 2026 examination will be administered offline at certain exam locations around the state by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, from March 11 to April 6, 2026. This year, more than 9 lakh students are anticipated to take the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate test. The exam schedule and rules have been made available on the official portal by the administration.

TN SSLC Exam 2026: Exam schedule

March 11, 2026: Tamil and Other Languages

March 16, 2026: English

March 25, 2026: Mathematics

March 30, 2026: Science

April 2, 2026: Social Science

April 6, 2026: Optional Language

TN SSLC Exam 2026: Exam Timings

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM: Reading the question paper

10:10 AM – 10:15 AM: Verification of candidate details

10:15 AM – 1:15 PM: Writing the examination

All exams will be conducted in a single session each day.

TN SSLC Exam 2026: Exam day guidelines

Carry Admit Card: Students must bring their TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2026 to the exam centre. Entry will not be permitted without the admit card.

Reach the Centre Early: Candidates should arrive at the exam venue 20–30 minutes before the exam begins. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Verify Details: Before starting the exam, students must check their registration number and subject details on the answer sheet carefully.

Strict Supervision: The examination will be conducted under strict monitoring by invigilators and flying squads to ensure fairness.

Review Answers: Students are advised to complete the paper on time and review their answers before submitting the answer sheet.